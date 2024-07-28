Michigan Defender Fires Massive Shot At Ohio State Buckeyes
The Michigan Wolverines have won three straight meetings with the Ohio State Buckeyes and are coming off of a national championship, so they are understandably feeling pretty good about their place in one of the NCAA's most historic rivalries.
However, one Michigan player may have just bit off a little more than he could chew.
During Big Ten media day, Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of Ohio State, and he provided an answer that the Buckeyes will be sure to post on their bulletin board heading into their Nov. 30 meeting against Michigan.
"A dub. A win," Paige said.
In fairness, Paige added that he and the Wolverines do respect Ohio State off the field, but the Buckeyes probably won't listen to that part of the clip.
Paige arrived at Michigan in 2020, but did not begin earning regular playing time until his third season at Ann Arbor in 2022.
That year, Paige registered 41 tackles, a sack and an interception. He then posted very similar numbers in 2023, finishing with 41 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The 22-year-old was an All-Big Ten honorable mention the last two seasons.
Ohio State had previously won eight straight meetings against Michigan prior to the past three clashes.
The good news for the Buckeyes is that the Wolverines have entered a quasi-rebuilding phase, as head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (who took a jab at Ohio State himself recently) both left for the NFL.
Plus, Ohio State may very well boast the most talented roster in the country going into 2024, so the Buckeyes should have the upper hand on Michigan this time around.
Ohio State will begin its season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.