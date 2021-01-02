Report: Jim Harbaugh on the Verge of Major Contract Extension with Michigan

Jim Harbaugh is entering a contract year, which is unheard of in the Power 5 conferences. He's reportedly about to sign a lengthy extension at his alma mater.

Given the success that Ohio State has had over Michigan in recent years, I have a hunch they'd be willing to sign up for several more years of a Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan program.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, Buckeye fans might just get their wish.

A source tells Feldman that there is optimism inside Michigan that Jim Harbaugh will be offered a contract extension through 2026, and that the deal will be finalized soon.

Harbaugh has never beaten Ohio State and has failed to make a New Year's Day bowl game, but his win-loss record at Michigan overall has been favorable. He is 49-22 over six seasons, but he's won just one bowl game, the 2015 Citrus Bowl in his first year coaching the Wolverines.

