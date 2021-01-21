Michigan Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After opting out of the 2020 season, McCaffrey appears ready to move on from the program entirely.

The beginning of the offseason has not lacked storylines in Ann Arbor.

According to 247Sports, Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McCaffrey did not play this season after he decided to opt out of the year because of the pandemic.

McCaffrey appeared to be the heir apparent entering the year after he was the primary backup to Shea Patterson the last two seasons, but McCaffrey chose not to compete this year and threw a wrench into the Wolverines' QB plans.

Michigan turned to Joe Milton in McCaffrey's absence, and while Milton didn't have a terrific season, he is likely in line to be the starter again this coming fall. Mix in the fact that Jim Harbaugh is bringing on SI All-American J.J. McCarthy for his freshman season and McCaffrey would likely be back in a reserve role again in 2021.

This news isn't terribly surprising after Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News reported in September that McCaffrey would opt out of the 2020 Big Ten restart and was “looking to transfer” from Michigan.

McCaffrey graduated from Michigan in December and has two years of eligibility remaining. He is a former four-star recruit from Littleton, Colorado and is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. He played in 13 games over two seasons at Michigan, with 242 passing yards and three touchdowns.

He also dealt with a broken collarbone and a concussion during the 2018 and 2019 seasons that impacted his ability to stay on the field.

It was perhaps more shocking when he opted out at the beginning of the season than it is that he is entering the transfer portal, because he was firmly in the running to be Michigan's quarterback this year. But now McCaffrey will have a chance to start fresh somewhere else with two years left to play college football.

