Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins

Haskins was left without a team after he was released by Washington, but the Steelers are now giving him a second chance.

Former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a new home.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haskins and the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a 1-year contract.

Haskins was the first round pick of the former Washington football front office regime and he played 13 games over two years. But even after he was named a captain this season and opened the year as the starter, Haskins wore out his welcome with Washington. He had been benched for poor play and reportedly not working on his craft hard enough while away from the facility. After he was given another chance to play when Alex Smith got hurt, Haskins was captured on camera partying in a strip club without a mask on.

His violation of CoVID-19 team protocols, combined with his loss of trust in the locker room, eventually resulted in his release.

Haskins threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his 13 NFL games in Washington. Now he'll serve as a backup quarterback behind future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, who will be 38 years old at the beginning of the 2021 season and is certainly on the back end of his career.

-----

-----

