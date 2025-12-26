Michigan reportedly hiring veteran CFB coach to keep up with Ohio State

Ohio State fans have seen their top rival spiral out of control in recent weeks. The Buckeyes beat Michigan back on November 29, capping off an undefeated regular season.

Just a few weeks later, head coach Sherrone Moore was detained by police and fired from what is a dream job for so many. The Moore situation has cast a dark cloud over the Michigan program, both because of the embarrassment and also the seriousness of what he is alleged to have done.

That whole situation is going to take time to resolve. For now, Michigan needs a new head coach and is too strong of a program to let this impact them in the long term.

It appears the university intends to make a splash, per reports dropping from major college football insiders such as Ross Dellenger.

Michigan officials are expecting to complete negotiations later today in the hiring of former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, sources tell @YahooSports.



There is an expectation that Whittingham will join the Michigan team in Orlando for its bowl game. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 26, 2025

The Wolverines are reportedly close to hiring Kyle Whittingham, who served as Utah's head coach from 2005 until this season. He was there so long that he was the man who took over for Urban Meyer when Meyer left to coach the Florida Gators.

This is surprising news, given Whittingham is 66 years old and was seemingly headed for a happy retirement. But Michigan came calling and, as we will find out soon, likely offered him an offer he could not refuse.

So what does this mean for the Buckeyes? One initial takeaway is that Michigan likely won't see a massive dropoff in success like they did when Lloyd Carr left and Rich Rodriguez came to Ann Arbor in 2008. He was followed by Brady Hoke before Jim Harbaugh showed up and saved the day in 2015.

Whittingham frequently had Utah in the top 25 and will only have more resources with a massive athletic department at Michigan. He is destined for the College Football Hall of Fame and will demand instant respect and credibility as soon as he shows up.

Even if some fans may disagree, a good Michigan team is good for Ohio State. It pushes the program to stay among the elite and also gives the Buckeyes a great late-season challenge before the postseason. That remains true even with the changing nature of the college football world.

Ryan Day was finally able to overcome Moore, and will now have his sights set on the legendary Whittingham in the annual rivalry.