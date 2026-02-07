Ohio State Legend Explains Why Trolls Like Dave Portnoy Always Target Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are always on someone's mind.

The Buckeyes' place atop the college football hierarchy has made them one of the most talked-about and thought-of programs in the nation. Due to that, they end up drawing a fair share of criticism when things don't go their way, especially in the program's rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines.

But fortunately, this past season, they downed the Wolverines, 27-9, silencing much of that outside noise.

However, one man’s voice still found its way back into the mix recently: Barstool Sports founder and nationally known online personality Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy was caught on camera at the media center during Super Bowl LX, taking shots at the Buckeyes and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter, who now hosts a show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

"Bobby [Carpenter], I heard you're not here yet," Portnoy said. "I don't care about Ohio State anymore. You're irrelevant. Indiana's now the rival of Michigan."

“Indiana is the rival of Michigan now… you guys are like Northwestern.” 🌰@stoolpresidente calls out @Bcarp3 & Ohio State at Radio Row. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BH18STGsH2 — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 4, 2026

Portnoy's comments drew plenty of responses, including one from Carpenter himself.

"You know, I went and did the Super Bowl row once when I was working with ESPN, did all that," Carpenter said. "The last four years I've been out serving the troops. And this pops in my timeline. I'm like, what the heck is going on?

"We're just catching strays over here."

The comments obviously caught him and the Buckeye faithful off guard. However, Carpenter wasn't too surprised Portnot took time to take a shot at Ohio State.

"That's where these slings from Dave Portnoy, he knows if he goes after Ohio State that he's going to ultimately get some feedback," Carpenter said. "It's going to get some traction. Get some things going."

He then echoed the sentiment that Ohio State's continued success on the national stage, and against the Wolverines, will always make them a lightning rod for attention-seekers.

"When you're the biggest brand, people are going to come at you because that's going to give them traction and relevance," he said.

.@Bcarp3, understand why @stoolpresidente is always talking about Ohio State



"When you're the biggest brand, people are going to come at you because that's going to give them traction and relevance."



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/p0NkuPmRRi pic.twitter.com/Sjx8zZAsjI — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) February 6, 2026

Ohio State vs. Michigan Rivalry

In 2026, the two sides will square off for another instalment of "The Big Game" on Saturday, Nov. 28, from The Shoe.

With Ohio State set to be the host site, it'll yet again be another can't-miss affair. The last time they met in Columbus, the Wolverines came out on top, with a postgame scrum serving as the headline-grabber.

The Wolverines attempted to plant a flag at midfield, with the Buckeyes causing an altercation, leaving some individuals pepper-sprayed by police officers.

While the Buckeyes were able to get their revenge this past season, the Wolverines will be attempting to do the same thing in the coming year. Regardless of who has a higher ranking or better record, the matchup rarely lacks intensity, and the emotions are always through the roof.

As Carpenter alluded to, the Buckeyes control the spotlight, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

In the 2020s, they've amassed a 66-11 record, spotlighted by a national championship victory. If they can continue to take home wins against the team up north as well, it's expected that Portnoy's comments will end up finding their way into headlines again in the future.