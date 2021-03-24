FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Former Wide Receiver Nico Collins Believes Michigan Has Equal Or More Talent Than Ohio State

Collins went 0-3 against the Buckeyes during his career in Ann Arbor.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite finishing his college career winless against Ohio State, former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins was asked about the talent disparity between the two programs during his pro day on Wednesday.

“It’s way closer,” Collins said. “I’d say the talent is the same type of talent. I wouldn’t say there’s a difference between the two. Every time we play Ohio State, we know what kind of game it’s going to be. It’s going to be all four quarters. With the athletes they’ve got and we’ve got, I’d say we match up. They don’t have more athletes than we’ve got. I feel like it’s pretty much equal or we pretty much have more than them. That’s all. That's it, man. Talent-wise, I’d say it’s pretty much equal. There wasn’t no advantage with them. None at all.”

Collins and the Wolverines went 0-3 against the Buckeyes from 2017-19, losing by an average of 21 points per game. He had a combined six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the three defeats.

Collins did not have a chance to get in the win column against Ohio State as a senior after he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, while the annual rivalry game was later cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Michigan program.

-----

You may also like:

Body Camera Footage Of Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker’s OVI Arrest Released

Big Ten To Follow Local Guideline For Spring Sports Attendance

Will Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Be First Round Picks?

Tony Alford, Running Backs Chat During Spring Practice

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Nico Collins
News

Nico Collins Believes Michigan Has Equal Or More Talent Than Ohio State

Justin Fields
Football

Mel Kiper Says Only One Buckeye is a First-Rounder

Kojo Antwi
Recruiting

2022 Georgia Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Marcus-Hooker-Practice
Football

Body Camera Footage Of Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker’s OVI Arrest Released

fans-celebrating-at-Ohio-Stadium
Football

Big Ten To Follow Local Guideline For Spring Sports Attendance

Shaun Wade
Football

Will Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Be First Round Picks?

Ohio Stadium
Recruiting

2023 Florida Defensive End Derrick LeBlanc Sets Unofficial Visit To Ohio State

Eli Apple
Buckeyes In The NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Ohio State Cornerback Eli Apple