Nico Collins Believes Michigan Has Equal Or More Talent Than Ohio State

Despite finishing his college career winless against Ohio State, former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins was asked about the talent disparity between the two programs during his pro day on Wednesday.

“It’s way closer,” Collins said. “I’d say the talent is the same type of talent. I wouldn’t say there’s a difference between the two. Every time we play Ohio State, we know what kind of game it’s going to be. It’s going to be all four quarters. With the athletes they’ve got and we’ve got, I’d say we match up. They don’t have more athletes than we’ve got. I feel like it’s pretty much equal or we pretty much have more than them. That’s all. That's it, man. Talent-wise, I’d say it’s pretty much equal. There wasn’t no advantage with them. None at all.”

Collins and the Wolverines went 0-3 against the Buckeyes from 2017-19, losing by an average of 21 points per game. He had a combined six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the three defeats.

Collins did not have a chance to get in the win column against Ohio State as a senior after he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, while the annual rivalry game was later cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Michigan program.

