Harry Miller Limited in Spring Practice

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Monday morning that junior center Harry Miller will be limited during spring practice due to an unspecified injury.

“Harry is non-contact right now and probably will be throughout the spring,” Day said.

Miller, who started five games at left guard and one game at center last season, is expected to replace departed center Josh Myers on a full-time basis this fall. But when asked about Miller’s move over the ball, Day reiterated the Buckeyes’ desire to put the five best offensive linemen on the field.

“I think one of the things for us on the offensive line is having flexibility,” Day said.

Ohio State seemingly has three spots along offensive line up for grabs with Myers and right guard Wyatt Davis off to the NFL and Miller switching positions. Junior Matt Jones is likely to man one of the guard spots after starting three games last season while sophomore Paris Johnson is expected to play the other despite being the heir apparent to returning senior Thayer Munford at left tackle.

Junior Nicholas Petit-Frere will return at right tackle, meanwhile.

“I think one of the things for us in the offensive line is having flexibility,” Day said. “Somebody like Matt Jones being able to play center or guard. When Harry gets healthy being able to play center or guard. Someone like Paris being able to play tackle or guard.

“The more flexibility that you have, the more options you’re going to have. The idea is to find our best five offensive linemen. That’s it. If we can do that and get those guys on the field, that’s the ideal situation for us.

“Now how does that fit in terms of position specificity? That’s what it comes down to over the spring, but the more guys can do, the more value they have.”

Day also noted junior cornerback Cam Brown (Achilles), redshirt freshman safety b(ACL) and true freshman cornerback Denzel Burke (shoulder) were also limited during Monday’s practice.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers

VIDEO: Ohio State Football Opens 2021 Spring Practice Schedule

Ryan Day Previews Start of Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Ohio State Football Lifts 1-Week CoVID Pause Earlier Than Expected

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook