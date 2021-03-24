Will Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade Be First Round Picks?

Former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr. weighs in on whether Davis and Wade will hear their names the first night of the draft.

Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade were focal points of the Ohio State Buckeyes on the field throughout the season because of the attention they received off it before the season began.

Davis and Wade were the only two players to opt out of the "potential" season that the Big Ten was trying to put in place. Each played was projected to be a first-rounder before the year began and both wanted to make sure they did what was best for their respective futures.

Both Davis and Wade eventually decided they wanted to play this year and each played a critical role in helping the Buckeyes navigate the choppy waters that ultimately ended with a loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Each was elected a captain before the season started, and while there were certainly good and bad moments for both players, they ultimately brought the Scarlet and Gray to the game's biggest stage and avenged a loss to Clemson in the 2020 Fiesta Bowl.

While Davis' leg wasn't 100 percent healthy all season, he anchored the offensive line and is considered to be one of the best guards in the history of Big Ten football. He was named to Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team before the year started - the only active player in the league to earn that distinction.

Meanwhile, Wade switched positions, moving from the slow corner to an outside position. He certainly had a few tough moments, but his pick-6 against Indiana came at a pivotal time during a game in which the Buckeyes got quite a scare from the Hoosiers.

Each guy certainly has an NFL future ahead of him. But how soon will they hear their names called on draft night? Former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora Jr. joined me to explain what he thinks about each player, and specifically what he sees in Wade that he thinks will translate at the NFL level.

-----

You may also like:

Tony Alford, Running Backs Chat During Spring Practice

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

Ryan Day Previews Start of Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook