Former Michigan Staffer Throws Shade at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for a massive Rose Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day, but even with that game on tap, the Michigan Wolverines are still managing to sneak their way into Ohio State headlines.
Former Michigan staff member Connor Stalions—you know, the one heavily involved in the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing scandal—decided to fire a shot at the Buckeyes during a social media exchange with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
It all started when Portnoy took a jab at Ohio State with this tweet:
Of course, Portnoy was referencing Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the season finale, when the Buckeyes opened as 23.5-point favorites but fell 13-10.
The Wolverines were 17-point underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Tuesday, but emerged with a 19-13 victory.
Then, Stalions decided to chime in.
Stalions was referring to Alabama freshman receiver Ryan Williams, who, along with Ohio State freshman standout Jeremiah Smith, was among the most explosive weapons in the country this season.
Williams actually did rival Smith this year, finishing with 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He was largely shut down against Michigan, however, logging three grabs for eight yards.
Smith has hauled in 63 receptions for 1,037 yarsd and 12 scores in 2024.
Both wide outs have been spectacular, especially for first-year players. However, Smith has probably been a tad better, which is no slight to Williams at all.
Why Stalions—a disgraced ex-employee of Michigan—chose to offer his two cents on the subject is anybody's guess.