Michigan Legend Takes Massive Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
No Ohio State Buckeyes fan likes former Michigan Wolverines' legend Desmond Howard. He has constantly taken shot after shot at Ohio State throughout his career and especially now as a broadcaster.
Once again, ahead of the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers, Howard took another shot at Ohio State.
There has been a lot of anger directed towards head coach Ryan Day following the Buckeyes' latest loss to Michigan. A lot of the blame has been placed on the head coach.
However, Howard spoke out in defense of Day, while also firing a shot at Ohio State.
During his appearance on College Gameday this week, Howard stated boldly that he believes the Buckeyes' football program put Day in a bad spot trying to go all-in to beat the Wolverines.
"During the offseason, they spent $20 million to go handpick players in the portal, bring them to Columbus for the primary reason of beating Michigan. I thought that they put him in a bad situation," Howard said.
"Not only that, but then they went out and got Chip Kelly...in my opinion that was like the athletic director, powers that be, saying 'We're pushing all our chips in the middle of the table, Ryan, this is the year you have to get it done.' I thought that was too much pressure on him."
Basically, Howard is attacking the approach that the program as a whole had coming into the season. Even though they have one of the most talented rosters in the game, he believes that Ohio State is going about things the wrong way and putting too much pressure on people to beat Michigan.
In a way, his point could be correct.
Even though the Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff with a chance to make a run at a national championship, Ohio State is angry. They are excited about the playoffs, but there is still so much negativity that has surrounding the team.
Losing to the Wolverines is not good. They are arch-rivals and the Buckeyes have to figure out a way to beat Michigan again. However, that one game has become too much of a focal point for Ohio State.
Hopefully, Day and the team can come back together and focus on winning a national title. Howard doesn't think that Day is deserving of taking as much of the blame as he has been receiving.