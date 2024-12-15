Michigan Star Fires Another Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes failed to snap their losing streak to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the regular season. Despite being overwhelming favorites, Ohio State came up short once again.
Following the game, a big brawl broke out between the two teams as Michigan tried to plan its flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium. The hatred between these two teams is still very alive and well.
While the drama following the loss has died down for the Buckeyes, one Wolverines' star spoke out and threw yet another shot at Ohio State.
Mason Graham has declared for the NFL Draft. He was one of the main leaders for the Michigan defense.
In his statement about declaring for the draft, Graham did not hold back from throwing another jab at the Buckeyes.
"It has truly been an honor and a dream come true to represent the University of Michigan the past three years, winning two Big 10 championships, the Rose Bowl, the 2024 National Championship, and of course, slapping Ohio State around not once, not twice, but three straight years."
Once again, Ohio State fans are feeling the pain and anger from losing to the Wolverines. Seeing Graham have the satisfaction of making that comment is enough to make a Buckeyes fan sick.
Graham is expected to be a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a dominant presence on the defensive line and projects to be a very dangerous player at the professional level.
That being said, Ohio State fans will be rooting for his downfall in the NFL.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have to figure out a way to get back on top in this rivalry in 2025. They cannot afford to lose for a fifth straight year. If they do, it's almost certain that Day would be on his way out of town.