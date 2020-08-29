SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: NBA Returns, 2022 Wide Receiver and Big Ten/SEC Recruiting Comparison

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 29, 2020.

NBA Players Resuming Playoffs

The NBA postseason will continue Saturday as teams have decided to return following a three-day boycott. The stretch began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

Members of the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers all boycotted their ensuing games that evening. Following multiple discussions amongst players and other league personnel since, those exact teams will resume the NBA schedule throughout Saturday while continuing to advocate for racial justice.

NBA-Court-Playoffs-2020

Ohio State in the Mix for Elite WR

The Buckeyes remained in the running for a heralded 2022 prospect Friday evening, as Luther Burden III (St. Louis, Mo./Cardinal Ritter College Prep) included OSU on his trimmed top-12 list…

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound aerial threat also has fellow Big Ten schools Illinois and Penn State among the dozen, trimmed from 40 offers. He is widely regarded as a top-25 player nationally regardless of position.

Big Ten and SEC Well-Represented on 2021 Recruiting Cycle

Both leagues currently have seven programs listed within the Top 25 on the most updated 247Sports composite rankings. The Big Ten boasts Ohio State (1), Michigan (9), Wisconsin (18), Maryland (19), Iowa (20), Nebraska (24) and Minnesota (25).

While the SEC has the same number of schools, the conference is much more plentiful near the top with Alabama (2), Florida (5), Tennessee (6), LSU (7), Georgia (11), Texas A&M (16) and Auburn (17).

For those wondering… other representation includes the ACC (4), Pac-12 (4), Big 12 (2) and independent Notre Dame rounding out the current Top 25.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Considering Starting Season in Late November

Could the Buckeyes be on the field in late November for an eight-game season? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Reflection and Redirection: Shaun Wade's Hit on Trevor Lawrence

Cornerback was ejected from CFP semifinal after targeting call, likely his final play as a Buckeye.

Adam Prescott

NCAA Discusses Target Start Dates for 2020-21 Basketball Season

Dates in late November and early December being discussed if season is delayed.

Tyler Stephen

SI All-American: Jordan Hancock Named a 'Best Defensive Fit' in 2021 Class

Cornerback from Georgia, who plans to enroll early at Ohio State, graces the newest SIAA superlative list.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Offensive Guard Jager Burton Sets Commitment Date for Sunday

Buckeyes among top-five finalists for class of 2021 prospect, arguably the top player in the state of Kentucky.

Adam Prescott

by

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher Says Chase Young is ‘As Advertised’

Get the latest on Chase Young, the OSU commits starting their high school seasons and more with our daily morning headline story, Buckeye Breakfast!

Kyle Kelly

Nebraska Football Players File Lawsuit Against Big Ten

After several weeks of unsatisfactory answers from the conference, a group of players from Nebraska is taking legal action. Read more to see what they are seeking.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Buckeye Breakfast: Class of 2021 Top Ranked Tight End Chooses Nebraska

Nebraska lands its biggest recruit, plus the latest with Ohio State target Malaki Hamrick and Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

TommyStanzi29

Parris Campbell Looks to Reach Next Level with Colts in 2020 Season

Second-round pick hopes to settle as No. 2 option behind star T.Y. Hilton after tough rookie campaign.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

The Big Ten Championship: What Does it Mean for Buckeye Fans?

Considering Ohio State's recent league dominance and loftier goals nationally, how much does a conference title mean now?

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly