Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 29, 2020.

NBA Players Resuming Playoffs

The NBA postseason will continue Saturday as teams have decided to return following a three-day boycott. The stretch began Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

Members of the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers all boycotted their ensuing games that evening. Following multiple discussions amongst players and other league personnel since, those exact teams will resume the NBA schedule throughout Saturday while continuing to advocate for racial justice.

Ohio State in the Mix for Elite WR

The Buckeyes remained in the running for a heralded 2022 prospect Friday evening, as Luther Burden III (St. Louis, Mo./Cardinal Ritter College Prep) included OSU on his trimmed top-12 list…

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound aerial threat also has fellow Big Ten schools Illinois and Penn State among the dozen, trimmed from 40 offers. He is widely regarded as a top-25 player nationally regardless of position.

Big Ten and SEC Well-Represented on 2021 Recruiting Cycle

Both leagues currently have seven programs listed within the Top 25 on the most updated 247Sports composite rankings. The Big Ten boasts Ohio State (1), Michigan (9), Wisconsin (18), Maryland (19), Iowa (20), Nebraska (24) and Minnesota (25).

While the SEC has the same number of schools, the conference is much more plentiful near the top with Alabama (2), Florida (5), Tennessee (6), LSU (7), Georgia (11), Texas A & M (16) and Auburn (17).

For those wondering… other representation includes the ACC (4), Pac-12 (4), Big 12 (2) and independent Notre Dame rounding out the current Top 25.

