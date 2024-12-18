NFL Coach Becoming Favorite for Ohio State Buckeyes to Replace Ryan Day?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been pressured to move on from head coach Ryan Day since he lost yet another game to the Michigan Wolverines in the final outing of the regular season.
While no move has been made yet and Ohio State has thrown support behind Day, all of that could change if the Buckeyes can't make a run in the College Football Playoff.
If Ohio State happened to lose their first playoff game to the Tennessee Volunteers, firing Day could very well end up back on the table. The Buckeyes do not tolerate losing, especially with the kind of elite roster that they were able to put together for this season.
Should Ohio State actually end up moving on from Day, a former Buckeyes' star could end up replacing him.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano has reported that there are some "rumblings" that Mike Vrabel could be a favorite for the Ohio State job if Day was fired.
"And then there are the rumblings that Vrabel could be a top candidate to take over the job at his alma mater, Ohio State, should the Buckeyes decide to move on from Ryan Day (which could depend on how far Ohio State advances in the playoff). Could Vrabel follow Bill Belichick and his former boss Bill O'Brien from NFL coaching into the college ranks?"
Vrabel is an elite head coach. During his stint with the Tennessee Titans, he helped players play above their expectations and built a championship culture for a team that hadn't been a contender for some time.
Making the jump to college football might not be of interest to Vrabel though. He is expected to be one of the top candidates for NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason.
That being said, returning to his alma mater could be of interest. Bill Belichick's move to college football and the way he's turning his program into a similar system as the NFL could make things even more intriguing for coaches to head into college.
More than likely, Day will be back for the 2025 season. Vrabel will likely end up landing an NFL head coaching gig and this won't end up happening. However, there's a chance that it could.
Only time will tell, but this would be a big-time move for the Buckeyes. Vrabel would be an excellent choice if Day is let go, but no one should get their hopes up too much at this point in time.