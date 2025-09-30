NFL Draft analyst thinks Arvell Reese could be first Ohio State player drafted in April
Ohio State has dominated the NFL Draft for decades.
With so many Buckeyes players filling out professional rosters, NFL talent evaluators are always looking to Ohio State for the top tier talent around the college football landscape.
NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler believes that breakout linebacker Arvell Reese has what it takes to be the first Ohio State player off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Based on the first month of the season, yes,” Brugler said about Reese being a top draft candidate this April. “Arvell Reese is the type of talent a lot of NFL teams covet for their scheme. Long, athletic, versatile.”
Brugler added that fans should not be surprised if Reese is the first Ohio State player selected in the upcoming draft.
That’s incredibly high praise from one of the top college football talent evaluators in the NFL. But Reese has earned it – as he’s popped off the screen in all four of Ohio State’s victories this season.
The six-foot-four, 245 pound freak out of Glenville High School in Cleveland has caused havoc defensively for the Buckeyes. He’s all over the field. While there’s a lot of college football left to be played this season, it certainly feels like NFL Draft experts are falling in love with how Reese would fit in NFL defenses.
Reese didn’t see the field very much for the Buckeyes in 2023, where he appeared in just six games as a freshman. However, last season, Reese appeared in 16 games for Ohio State, making 43 total tackles, with four of those being a tackle for loss. He also had a half of a sack on the path to Ohio State’s National Championship.
Now, Reese has taken over a significant role with new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit. In four games, Reese already has 25 tackles. He already has two sacks and two passes defended.
While defensive end Caden Curry has stolen the spotlight for the Buckeyes after they graduated Jack Sawyer to the NFL, Brugler believes that Reese will be the Ohio State player that NFL teams will covet this April.
In Field Yates' first mock draft on ESPN prior to the season, he had safety Caleb Downs as the first Ohio State player off the board to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 5 overall pick.
Ohio State still has eight regular season games remaining on their schedule this season. The Buckeyes will need to handle business in ranked matchups against Illinois, Penn State and Michigan. If they do, and Reese plays well, his NFL Draft stock is only going to continue to rise.