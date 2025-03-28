Ohio State Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Rising Buckeyes Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes have their work cut out for them defensively heading into 2025, as they have lost a plethora of starters to the NFL Draft.
Luckily, Ohio State had some incredibly gifted players waiting in the wings this past season, and perhaps one of its most interesting names in that department is linebacker Arvell Reese.
Reese didn't get much playing time in a loaded Buckeyes linebacking corps in 2024, but he is preparing to step into a much bigger role next season, and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is already loving what he is seeing from the junior.
“Arvell is so talented. Like so talented," Laurinaitis told reporters. "His ability to move around and position flex makes him all the more valuable. I think what we’re doing is we’re realizing everything Arvell Reese can do, and it’s a lot. ... He’s a special talent.”
Reese arrived at Columbus in 2023 and didn't log a single statistic during his freshman campaign. He then received some light playing time this past year, finishing with 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and a half of a sack.
Ohio State boasted the No. 1-ranked defense in the country during the 2024 season, riding it all the way to a national championship.
Obviously, Reese has some big shoes to fill, but luckily, he will have senior linebacker Sonny Styles in tow to show him the ropes.
We'll see if Reese can live up to Laurinaitis' lofty praise and establish himself as a lynchpin in the Buckeyes' defense next fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Seen Talking with Steelers' Mike Tomlin at Pro Day
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Suffers Injury During Pro Day
MORE: Ohio State Coach Reveals Major Change for Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Excitement Surrounds This Newfound Weapon During Buckeyes’ Spring Ball
MORE: Ohio State Lands Key Commitment from Towering 4-Star Prospect