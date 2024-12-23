NFL Draft Expert Reveals Massive Claim About Ohio State Buckeyes WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes were expecting a big season from freshman star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, but what he has actually done has exceeded those expectations.
Smith has instantly become an elite wide receiver. In fact, there are some who believe that he's the most talented wide receiver in the entire nation.
So far this season following Ohio State's dominant win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the first game of the College Football Playoff, Smith has caught 63 passes for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has continued playing at an elite level regardless of what level of team he has played against.
Now, the Buckeyes will be needing a huge game from him in their rematch against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day.
Among the biggest supporters of Smith is former NFL Draft expert Todd McShay. He spoke out with a massive claim about the Ohio State freshman.
In a post on social media, McShay claimed that if Smith were eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, he would be the No. 1 overall pick.
"If eligible in April, he would be the first WR taken No. 1 overall in the draft since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. But we'll have to wait until 2027."
Honestly, McShay is probably right. Smith still has a ton of room to grow and is already looking like arguably the best wideout in the country.
Once again, the Buckeyes have struck gold at the wide receiver position. Smith is just the latest in a long line of star wideouts to head off to the NFL from Ohio State.
Among that list are Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin, and many more. Smith will join them before too long.
Thankfully, the Buckeyes have another couple of years with Smith. As long as he's on the team, the offense is going to be lethal. They have two young quarterbacks who have star potential as well in Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair.
All of that being said, Smith has taken the college football world by storm. McShay's strong take about him just adds onto what has already been an amazing season for the young wideout.