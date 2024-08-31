Nick Saban Sends Massive NIL Warning About Ohio State Buckeyes
On College Gameday this morning to kick off the 2024 college football season, Nick Saban sent out a bold warning towards the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Amid all of the national media attention about Ohio State spending big NIL money to build their roster, Saban dropped a very short and a very aggressive statement.
“You guys keep talking about a $20 million roster. If you don’t pay the right guys, you’ll be s–t out of luck.”
He didn't specifically say that the Buckeyes are in danger of that happening, but he's not entirely wrong either.
Bringing in top talent is great, but they all have to be able to fit together and buy into the team. With a lot of top-level players, there is a chance that they won't mesh well together.
Here is the video of the Saban statement:
Ahead of the 2024 season, Ohio State is widely expected to be one of the top National Championship contenders in the nation. Ryan Day has one of the most talented rosters that the Buckeyes have ever had.
Everything that has come out of practice this offseason is that the players are getting along well. Things seem to be going smoothly right now. However, that could change.
Simply spending money to bring in talent is not wise. Spending money to bring in the right guys that will buy in and fit well together is a good idea. Saban is likely more sending a warning to other teams than saying that he thinks the Buckeyes have made the mistake he's talking about.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 season goes for Ohio State. Fans will get their first look at the team today and hopefully the Buckeyes live up to the hype and take care of business against Akron.