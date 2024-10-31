Notable Analyst Reveals Huge Ohio State vs Penn State Prediction
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a massive game this weekend. Coming into this week's game as the No. 4 ranked team in the nation, Ohio State will hit the road for a huge showdown against the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.
If the Buckeyes were to lose this week's game, their road to the College Football Playoff would get much more stressful. They would have to be perfect the rest of the way.
However, they also have a huge opportunity this week. Beating Penn State would help them move past their road loss to Oregon Ducks from a couple of games back. They would add a massive win to their playoff resume.
Many believe that Ohio State will struggle this week against a very good Nittany Lions team. After the Buckeyes struggled to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week at home, there are some major concerns about them.
One analyst isn't worrying at all about Ohio State. He also thinks the Buckeyes are going to come through with a dominant win this week.
CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel spoke out boldly and predicted that Ohio State will win this week's game over Penn State by double digits.
"I am shocked that I am going to be the only one taking Ohio State, and Ohio State is going to win this game by double digits."
Recently, a college football legend, Desmond Howard, ripped into the Buckeyes. He basically stated that Ohio State was overrated and only looked as good as they looked due to playing inferior competition.
"You get a false impression of how great you are when you're going up and down the field against inferior opponents."
This week's game is a chance for the Buckeyes to completely silence critics like Howard. Day himself needs to find a way to win this game, as the loss to Oregon dropped him to a 1-7 record when playing teams ranked in the top five. He needs to prove this week that he can win against elite teams.
While the pressure is on for Ohio State to prove that they belong, the players should view this as a huge opportunity rather than something to be nervous about.
Hopefully, the team will come out strong and sharp to begin the game. Being able to come through with the kind of performance that Neuheisel is predicting would be a huge step towards contending for a national championship.