Ryan Day’s Chance To Leave Ohio State for NFL Gets New Outlook From CFB Analysts

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is still faced with a similar dilemma every year: when has his time in Columbus reached its climax?

Entering this season, over a year removed since winning his lone national title in Columbus, Day's Buckeyes are beginning to feel the pressure of maintaining a consistent level of excellence in the Big Ten and nationally every year.

Some analysts are starting to argue that Day may be destined for greener pastors, though: the NFL.

Day has been vocal about the possibility of transitioning in the past, having addressed it as a potential goal last winter.

“I would never wanna say, ‘I would never consider it,’ because you don’t know how things can change,” Day told The Steam Room podcast. I was in the NFL for two years and had a great experience there, and it’s a great league. But right now, the impact we can make on young people is, to me, more impactful in college. And that’s why I got into this game, was to do that and that’s what I want to do.”

However, 247Sports recently weighed in on the college football coaching cycle as part of a new edition of the Cover 3 podcast

"If Ryan Day were to win a second championship, I could see him say, 'What else can I do here?'" Danny Kanell proposed.

Kanell added an interesting point, considering what Day has accomplished in Columbus thus far over the last seven years.

"Does Day want to stay at Ohio State for the next 15 years and try to win five or want to take that next jump in his career?" Kanell said.

Could Day leave Buckeyes after second championship win?

Ultimately, regarding Kanell's question, that's up to Day. But, clearly, experts are beginning to take notice of just how good Day has been over the years.

It also doesn't hurt that he holds a win over the Michigan Wolverines from this past season, a game that had plagued him for several years, as many fans were openly critical, whether he could win the big games when counted upon as the season wound down.

Nonetheless, though, it appears that Day has the leverage she needs to continue to be one of the best coaches in college football, if not the best in some people's minds.

This season will be another indicator of whether he can continue to maintain the level of excellence that has made Ohio State a consistent postseason contender every year.

By September, those questions will be answered.