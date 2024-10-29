Michigan Legend Throws Shade At Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the season as national championship favorites in the eyes of many, but they have not played the part the last couple of weeks.
Ohio State fell to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7, and after a bye the following week, the Buckeyes came out and nearly lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Michigan Wolverines legend Desmond Howard is reveling in Ohio State's recent hiccups and isn't so sure the Buckeyes are as dominant as they looked early in the season.
"They didn't really know what they had early this season," Howard said. " ... You get a false impression of how great you are when you're going up and down the field against inferior opponents."
Essentially, Ohio State had a cupcake schedule over its first five games, and that's why the Buckeyes appeared to be a buzzsaw over the first month or so.
Howard added that he expected Ohio State to put forth a better showing against Nebraska this past Saturday.
Yes, Howard played for Michigan, so he innately hates the Buckeyes. But does he actually make a rather salient point here?
One can make the argument that he does.
Ohio State did have a very easy slate over its first five games, and Howard is certainly not the only person to point out that fact. There is also no doubt that the Buckeyes' struggles versus the Cornhuskers were very concerning given the talent gap between the two sides. Plus, the game was in Columbus.
We'll see if Ohio State can right the ship and silence the doubters when it battles the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend.