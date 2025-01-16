Buckeyes Now

Notre Dame Legend Fires Massive Shot at Ohio State's Ryan Day

A Notre Dame Fighting Irish legend has fired a massive shot at Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the National Championship Game.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting call on linebacker Arvell Reese during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17.
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts to a targeting call on linebacker Arvell Reese during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This weird beef between Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz is getting out of hand.

It all started in 2023, when Holtz questioned Ohio State's toughness before a game against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes ended up winning, and afterward, Day called out the South Bend legend.

More recently, Day has said he hasn't spoken to Holtz since the incident, and now, Holtz has taken yet another shot at Day.

Holtz took to social media to say that if Notre Dame loses to Ohio State in the National Championship Game next Monday, it will essentially be because the Fighting Irish will be exercising sympathy to prevent Day from getting fired.

Holtz may be half-joking, but it's blatantly obvious that he still harbors ill will for Day, which is pretty strange considering he was the one who initially started the back-and-forth in the first place.

The Buckeyes are favored to beat the Fighting Irish, so Holtz is certainly getting very brazen with his predictions (he also thinks Notre Dame will win).

Regardless, Day doesn't seem to want anything to do with discussing Holtz, so this could very well just be Holtz trying to get into Day's head before the matchup.

It's an odd situation all around.

Either way, Day isn't getting fired regardless of what happens against Notre Dame. He has unquestionably clinched keeping his job for 2025 thanks to this spectacular College Football Playoff run, and a win next Monday would etch him into the annals of Columbus lore.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News