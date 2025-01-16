Notre Dame Legend Fires Massive Shot at Ohio State's Ryan Day
This weird beef between Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz is getting out of hand.
It all started in 2023, when Holtz questioned Ohio State's toughness before a game against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes ended up winning, and afterward, Day called out the South Bend legend.
More recently, Day has said he hasn't spoken to Holtz since the incident, and now, Holtz has taken yet another shot at Day.
Holtz took to social media to say that if Notre Dame loses to Ohio State in the National Championship Game next Monday, it will essentially be because the Fighting Irish will be exercising sympathy to prevent Day from getting fired.
Holtz may be half-joking, but it's blatantly obvious that he still harbors ill will for Day, which is pretty strange considering he was the one who initially started the back-and-forth in the first place.
The Buckeyes are favored to beat the Fighting Irish, so Holtz is certainly getting very brazen with his predictions (he also thinks Notre Dame will win).
Regardless, Day doesn't seem to want anything to do with discussing Holtz, so this could very well just be Holtz trying to get into Day's head before the matchup.
It's an odd situation all around.
Either way, Day isn't getting fired regardless of what happens against Notre Dame. He has unquestionably clinched keeping his job for 2025 thanks to this spectacular College Football Playoff run, and a win next Monday would etch him into the annals of Columbus lore.