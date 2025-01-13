Former Notre Dame Star Takes Ridiculous Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes QB
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to play for the national championship. In that game, they are set to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Coming into the 2024 college football season, Howard was viewed as a potential weak link for Ohio State. He has been anything but a weak link.
Ahead of the showdown between the Buckeyes and Notre Dame, a former Fighting Irish quarterback spoke out and took a ridiculous shot at Howard.
Malik Zaire thinks that Howard is the "worst one by far" when it comes to the last 15 years of Ohio State football.
Looking at the statistics, saying something like makes Zaire look really bad.
Howard has put together an impressive season. He has completed 72.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also picked up 169 yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground.
Is he better than C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields? No, probably not. However, he's not "by far" the worst even out of those two players. He has been a legitimate star quarterback for the Buckeyes and has helped power them to this point.
Hopefully, Howard will make Zaire eat these words. There would be nothing sweeter than to see Howard carve up the Notre Dame defense en route to a blowout win.
If Zaire wants to talk, he should talk about how bad he was as a college quarterback. He played for four years and completed just 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,165 yards, six touchdowns, and a pick. He literally accomplished nothing in his entire career.
Truthfully, Zaire shouldn't even be given the time of day when it comes to his opinion of quarterback play.
All of that being said, the stage has been set. Howard and Ohio State are just one win away from accomplishing their lone goal coming into the season.