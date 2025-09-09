Ohio Bobcats Head Coach Thinks Ohio State's Caleb Downs Is a Wide Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes are big favorites for their Saturday matchup against Ohio University. Bobcats head coach Brian Smith might now even know who his team is playing.
Upon being asked about facing off against two of the top players in college football – Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs – Brian Smith incorrectly labeled Downs as part of a tandem wide receiver duo.
“Two of the best receivers in the country for sure,” Smith said when he met with the media on Monday. “Our defense definitely has their hands full with that one.”
Fresh off a huge 17-10 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Bobcats will travel to Ohio Stadium as +31.5-point underdogs. In Ohio’s Week 1 matchup against Rutgers, they kept things close, but ultimately fell short of a huge victory 34-31.
The Bobcats are +200 to win the Mid-American Conference. They’re a respectable mid-major football team. Unfortunately, they will likely have no business sharing the field with the Buckeyes on September 13. This is especially true if their head coach truly doesn’t know that Downs is the best safety in the country.
After a stellar true freshman season at Alabama in 2023, Downs transferred to Ohio State where he played a significant role in their National Championship winning season. In 16 games, Downs stacked up 82 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and a half sack.
Downs is widely regarded as one of the top defensive prospects expected to come out in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will almost certainly be the top defensive back off the board because of his intangibles at the safety position and championship pedigree.
Matt Patricia’s defense has been humming, and Downs has played a significant role in that. The defense was the bright spot in Ohio State's 14-7 victory against Arch Manning and Texas. They shutout Grambling State 70-0 last week.
Maybe Brian Smith’s Bobcats are preparing for Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who have emerged as the real receiving duo to fear across college football. In just his second season, Smith is the best receiver in the nation and arguably the best player in college football. In two games, Tate has caught seven passes for 118 yards and two thrilling touchdowns.
In 2024, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that Downs was athletic enough to play running back. However, the All-American safety has never seen action on the offensive side of the football.
Downs had Ohio State’s first interception of the game against Grambling State. Hopefully Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro knows who he’s up against.