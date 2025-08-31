Texas vs Ohio State Notebook: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Game
Arch Manning's long-awaited debut finally played out on Saturday, and it wasn't the game fans were expecting. Manning and the rest of the Texas offense struggled against the Ohio State Buckeyes, losing 14-7 and bringing about a few takeaways for the rest of the season.
Good Defense, But a Struggling Offense
There's a lot to take away from Saturday's contest, starting with the defense. The Longhorn defense excelled, limiting the Buckeyes and containing the country's best offensive player, Jeremiah Smith. The Heisman candidate wide receiver was held to six receptions and 43 yards; meanwhile, the Buckeye's quarterback, Julian Sayin, passed for 126 yards and a touchdown.
On the offensive end, Manning finished his game against the Buckeyes with 170 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception, according to ESPN. He struggled throughout the contest and didn't find many forms of success until late in the game.
Not much was working for the Texas offense, shut out until a touchdown pass thrown by Manning to Parker Livingston in the fourth quarter. Despite an opportunity at a comeback, Texas couldn't put together a scoring drive at the end of the game and gave Ohio State the 14-7 win.
It was an impressive showing for the defense, but the offense did not follow suit. Manning struggled with some passes, missing receivers, and ultimately costing Texas a few critical downs. Despite this, Longhorn fans and critics should not be quick to jump to conclusions.
Imagine walking into one of the most hostile environments in the country in your first real start for Texas with the weight of an entire offseason of hype surrounding you. Then compile that feeling with the fact that Manning had to face one of the nation's best defenses in Ohio State.
Yes, it was not the prettiest game Texas has had in the past three years, but Manning did show a glimpse or two of what he is capable of. There's a lot of season left, and luckily for Texas, they're a member of the SEC and will not lack good competition the remainder of the year.
Manning needs time to settle into his role and work with Texas to succeed on the gridiron. It's too early to be jumping to conclusions, and Manning is still a potentially great player, with one bad game now behind him. With a few easy opponents in the coming weeks, Texas is more than capable of finding its footing and playing to expectations for the remainder of the season.