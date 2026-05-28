Ohio State, Ryan Day Get Brutal CFP Outlook, Schedule Breakdown From CFB Insiders

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be a formidable contender to make the College Football Playoff this fall. But not all national pundits are impressed with the Buckeyes' body of work to make them a lock come December.

Despite the Buckeyes having not even played a down of football yet, nor having coach Ryan Day evaluate his team from an on-field perspective, CBS Sports' evaluation of the Buckeyes is arguably staggering.

In review of the College Football Playoff contenders, the Buckeyes are certainly one of them according to Brad Crawford. However, Crawford didn't double down on the Buckeyes' chances to remain in contention but raised the stakes entirely instead.

Six of the outlet's post-spring top-25 will play the Buckeyes, making little room for error as Crawford smartly noted.

What's this tough schedule mean for the Buckeyes?

In doing so, though, Ohio State may be left with more questions than answers entering the season. For one, its games with the Texas Longhorns and Indiana Hoosiers may define it. Not only are they both rematches from a season ago, but the Buckeyes' loss to the Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game marked the beginning of the end of a season filled with immense championship aspirations in defense of their 2024 title.

With the ghost of last season in the rear-view mirror, it's up to Ohio State to fix what it failed to prevent last season. Crawford added that at least six of the Buckeyes' 12 regular-season matchups could feature a literal top-25 team, including a regular-season finale against newly minted Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Even though the pair has never worked together before, crazier things have happened in the rivalry. A stunning loss in Columbus in 2024 opened the door for a home playoff game for Day's Buckeyes. Even though Day's job security was called into question at the time, he flipped the script and validated those concerns by winning the national title.

The goal is no longer about making the College Football Playoff in Columbus. It is sustained success, long-term growth, pursuing championships and out-performing the likes of the SEC, ACC and Big 12 along the way.

Should the Buckeyes silence any doubters again, Day's place in Columbus is cemented forever. From the top on down, everything runs through his direction.

Whether loved or hated, he's a winner. At a basic level, it rubs off on his teams and clearly demonstrates why the momentum of football powerhouses are still relevant in today's ever-changing college football landscape.

Now, it's up to the Buckeyes to keep pushing toward grand excellence.