Ohio State Alumni Team "Carmen's Crew" Returns to TBT
Carmen's Crew is back for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) 2024.
The Ohio State Buckeyes alumni team will take part in the Dayton Regional of this year's event. It has been two years since Buckeyes fans have been able to watch some of their favorite former players take the court in the annual tournament.
Carmen's Crew, the region's No. 3 seed, will open against No. 6 Purple Hearts on Saturday, July 20. Tip-off for the game is currently set for 7 p.m. at University of Dayton Arena, with live coverage airing on the Big Ten Network.
Should the Crew prevail, their next game would be Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. against either No. 2 Red Scare (the Dayton Flyers alumni team) or No. 7 DaGuys STL. After that would be the Dayton Regional Championship Game, scheduled for July 24.
Should Carmen's Crew win those three games, they would move from Dayton to play the best teams from the other brackets. The Scarlet and Gray would need to prevail in the TBT quarterfinals and semifinals at the end of the month in order to play in the TBT Championship on August 4.
Carmen's Crew will be coached once again by former Ohio State forward Jared Sullinger. Sullinger was a member of the East Regional Championship team during the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Sullinger said more players would be added to the roster as the start of the tournament draws closer. Here is the known Carmen's Crew roster:
- Kyle Young (Ohio State forward)
- Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State guard)
- Andre Wesson (Ohio State center)
- Keyshawn Woods (Ohio State guard)
- Evan Ravenel (Ohio State forward)
- Scott Thomas (Bowling Green forward)
- CJ Penha (Boston College forward)
- Jamel Morris (Fairmont State guard)
- Desonta Bradford (East Tennessee State guard)