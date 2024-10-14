Ohio State Among Top 35 in Associated Press Poll, KenPom Ratings
The Ohio State Buckeyes will start on the outside looking in.
The Associated Press and Ken Pomeroy Week 1 rankings released Monday, with Ohio State coming in at No. 31 for KenPom and receiving 29 votes in the AP.
Based on the AP rankings, the Buckeyes would be No. 33, still behind other Big Ten teams including No. 14 Purdue, No. 17 Indiana, No. 22 UCLA, No. 25 Rutgers, Illinois and Michigan State.
However, the KenPom ratings have Jake Diebler's squad as the fifth-ranked conference team.
The Big Ten is now the biggest conference — in terms of teams and proximity — and has brought in at least one blue blood program in UCLA as well as other storied schools in Oregon, Washington and Southern California.
Ohio State had one of the lowest return rates in the conference, with just seven of 16 players coming back to the Buckeyes; however, Diebler brought in five players from four different conferences, as well as four freshmen to help out this young squad.
The Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons due to poor stretches in January. Last season, head coach Chris Holtmann was fired midseason before Diebler took over, eventually finishing on an 8-3 run including upsetting then-No. 1 Purdue.
Diebler's key returner, Bruce Thornton, will once again lead the pack as the longest-tenured rotational player for the Buckeyes. Although Ohio State brought back Meechie Johnson Jr. to help Thornton in the backcourt, the third-year player will likely lead the charge after being the only Buckeye selected to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Thornton, who facilitated the offense the last two seasons, will aim for even better results under a much more fast-paced offense under Diebler. Per KenPom, Ohio State has the 22nd-best offensive rating at 110.4.
Thornton, Johnson, Diebler and the Buckeyes kick off their season at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas against Rodney Terry and No. 19 Texas Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. EST, streaming on TNT.