Predicting Ohio State Running Back Room Depth Chart Heading Into 2026 Season

Ohio State's running back room is shaping up to resemble last season's, with many key contributors from 2025 set to return in 2026.

Although the Buckeyes have lost running back CJ Donaldson Jr. to the NFL and James Peoples to the transfer portal — where he has opted to join Penn State —they will welcome back their standout from last season Bo Jackson for another year.

Here’s a look at how the depth chart might unfold this season.

1. Bo Jackson

Jackson joined Ohio State as a true freshman last season, and by the time the second game rolled around, he began to demonstrate that he could be the top running back moving forward. Over the course of 13 games, Jackson recorded 1,090 rushing yards and six touchdowns, gradually developing into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten as the season progressed.

One of the main reasons Peoples transferred out of Ohio State this offseason is that Jackson has developed into the number one running back. If nothing unfortunate happens to Jackson during training camp, he should be the starter when the season kicks off.

2. Isaiah West

West is very similar to Jackson as he heads into his sophomore season at Ohio State, and he shouldn’t be overlooked as the No. 2 running back heading into the season. Last year, he appeared in 10 games, recording 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson and West should handle the majority of the carries this season, as Ohio State will rely on these two running backs to establish the ground game and open up opportunities in the passing game.

3. Ja'Kobi Jackson

Ohio State added Jackson from the transfer portal this season after his time at Florida, where he will likely serve as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart. During his 17 games with the Gators, Jackson recorded 607 rushing yards but was unable to find the end zone. Jackson should still see the field a handful of times a game as the No. 3 running back, but it will be interesting to see what kind of role Ohio State has for him.

4. Legend Bey

Bey is set to be an exciting player for all Ohio State fans to watch this season, as he stands out more as a special athlete than just a running back. There's a strong chance that Ohio State will utilize Bey in various positions across the field, but he is expected to be the No. 4 running back on the depth chart as he steps into his role as a true freshman this season.