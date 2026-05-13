Ohio State Announces Kickoff Time for Clash Against Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns

Ohio State has roughly 4 more months until it faces Texas in Week 2, scheduled for Saturday, Sept 12. The Buckeyes received additional information about that matchup on Tuesday.

Ohio State will play Texas at night

ESPN has announced that the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ABC. This matchup will be the third time the Buckeyes and Longhorns have faced each other in the last three seasons, with Ohio State coming out on top in both previous meetings.

During the 2024 College Football Playoffs, Ohio State faced Texas in the semifinals at the Cotton Bowl, where it emerged victorious, 28-14. Just a week and a half later, the Buckeyes clinched the championship by defeating Notre Dame.

Last season, the Buckeyes faced off against the Longhorns at Ohio Stadium during the "Big Noon Kickoff". It was yet another defensive showdown, with the Buckeyes emerging victorious, 14-7.

Ohio State currently leads the all-time series against Texas by three games to two. This fall, the Longhorns will look to even the series at home.

It’s no surprise that Ohio State and Texas will face off in a prime-time game, especially since ESPN has the broadcasting rights to this Texas home game, as it has the rights to the SEC. Last year, when the two schools played in Ohio State, Fox held the rights, which is why that game kicked off at noon. This is also the reason the two matchups have different start times.

In an ideal world, Ohio State would have had the chance to host the Longhorns at night last season. However, due to television rights, that wasn't possible. Now, Texas is set to host the game under the lights, which could give it an advantage.

Ohio State wasn’t fazed by its inability to have a night game against Texas last season, as it pretty much controlled the entire matchup. A lot of that could be attributed to the fact that the Longhorns were starting Arch Manning at quarterback, who had never started on the road before facing one of the best defenses in the country.

This year's matchup promises to be quite different, as Manning now has a full season of experience under his belt as the starter. On the other side, Ohio State's standout quarterback, Julian Sayin, also comes in with a complete season as the starter. This could mean this year's game will be more of an offensive battle than the defensive showdowns we've seen in the past two matchups.