Ohio State Athletics announce kickoff time for September 27th vs. Washington Huskies
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies have officially set a time for their matchup on September 27th.
Ohio State athletics announced on Monday that the team’s next game will be at Husky Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Until next weekend’s road matchup against Washington, the Buckeyes will enjoy their bye week after a comfortable 3-0 start to the season.
In Week 1, Ohio State’s defense flexed their muscles against Texas in Arch Manning’s real debut as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns. After that victory, Ohio State took the No. 1 ranking in college football and has not looked back since.
The Buckeyes shutout Grambling State 70-0 in Week 2 before taking care of business against the Ohio University Bobcats, one of the best teams in the Mid-American Conference. The Bobcats gave Ohio State a little bit of a test in the first half before head coach Ryan Day’s group pulled away for a 37-9 victory.
Ohio State’s late September matchup against Washington will be the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Huskies since 2019. It will be the first trip to Seattle for Ohio State since 2007.
Back in 2019, Ohio State beat Washington 28-23 in Urban Meyer’s final Rose Bowl. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for three touchdowns in that victory.
In 2007, Ohio State took care of business 33-14.
For some Ohio State fans, it might feel a little strange to open Big Ten play on the west coast. It will be noon Pacific Standard Time in Seattle where this game will take place, so there should not be a big time advantage in favor of Washington due to the time zone and travel.
However, this will be Ohio State’s first road game since beating Notre Dame in the National Championship from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in January.
The Huskies are 2-0 with victories over Colorado State in college football’s Week 1 and UC Davis in Week 1. They are coming off a bye week of their own and will face Washington State on Saturday before playing the Buckeyes in the last weekend of September.
Washington is a massive 20-point favorite over Washington State this weekend. While the lines can change due to the result of that matchup, Ohio State is an 11-point favorite on the road against the Huskies.
It’ll be the second regular season trip out west for the Buckeyes since the Big Ten expanded. Last season, Ohio State suffered a 32-31 loss against the Oregon Ducks on the road.