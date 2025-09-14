Three key takeaways from Ohio State's victory over Ohio Bobcats
Ohio State improved to 3–0 after a 37–9 win over in-state foe Ohio, but the performance wasn’t as clean as the final score might suggest.
The Buckeyes showed flashes of dominance on both sides of the ball while also revealing areas that still need to be ironed out before Big Ten play begins. The game had a little bit of everything: explosive plays, stalled drives, a breakout performance from a freshman, and a defense that smothered Ohio’s offense for most of the afternoon.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Freshman running back Bo Jackson provided a much needed spark in the second half
He finished with 109 yards on just 9 carries, highlighted by a 64-yard burst down the sideline that immediately shifted the momentum back to the Buckeyes.
Up until that point, the running game had looked very pedestrian, and the offense leaned heavily on quarterback Julian Sayin’s arm.
Jackson completely changed the game, and with his speed and ability to hit the hole, it will be hard for Ryan Day and the staff to not feature him more if he keeps it up.
Red zone struggles remain an issue for the Buckeyes
Although the offense totaled 572 total yards, finishing drives continued to be a problem. They had multiple red zone trips end in field goals, and Sayin had two interceptions, one deep in Ohio territory, and another in the fourth quarter.
Against the Bobcats, those mistakes didn’t change the outcome. But against tougher Big Ten opponents, failing to capitalize on scoring chances could prove costly. It’s something head coach Ryan Day acknowledged postgame, noting that the offense must be “more precise” when the field shortens.
Matt Patricia’s unit was dominant outside of one big lapse in the third quarter
That blemish was a 67-yard touchdown caught by Chase Hendricks and he outran two Buckeye defenders on his way to the endzone.
Outside of this play Ohio managed only 181 total yards, and the Buckeyes generated four sacks in what was their most aggressive pass rush of the young season. The defense’s ability to shut down the run and pressure the quarterback is an encouraging sign as the competition ramps up.
The important thing is that the Buckeyes are 3–0. They have looked strong in stretches, but there’s plenty to clean up. The emergence of Bo Jackson gives the offense a new weapon, while the defense appears to be finding its stride. It also helps having the best wide receiver in the country on your team, Jeremiah Smith.
Outside of the 2 interceptions, Sayin had a strong game, completing 25 of 32 passes, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.
If the Buckeyes can eliminate the red zone miscues and limit turnovers, they’ll head into Big Ten play looking like a serious contender.
The Buckeyes have a bye week this week, but open up Big Ten play on September 27th, where they hit the road to take on the Washington Huskies, who are 2-0 and no pushover, but a team the Buckeyes should handle.