Looking Back: Ohio State Wins College Football Playoff National Title
The Ohio State Buckeyes claimed their first national title since 2014 after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.
While the Buckeyes and fans continue to celebrate, let's take a look back at Sports Illustrated's best images and coverage from Ohio State's ninth national title in program history (its second in the CFP era).
Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach
Ohio State’s Four-Game Stampede to CFP National Championship Vanquishes All Doubt
At 12:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, after Ryan Day signed off from an on-field ESPN interview with Scott Van Pelt and finally headed toward the Mercedes-Benz Stadium locker room, it was time to ask the question. Time to ask the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes about his profound act of celebration at the end of winning the national championship.
With the final seconds ticking down and victory secure against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Day set off at a half jog along the sideline. He pulled off his headset and yanked the equipment off his belt. He wound up and heaved the entire communication device—cathartically and perhaps defiantly—into the air like an Olympic hammer thrower. It flew over the Ohio State Buckeyes bench and toward the stands like he was releasing himself from shackles.
“Oh, that was nice,” Day says, with a laugh. “I wanted to smash it.”
Will Howard, Ohio State Quarterback
Will Howard Rises to Ohio State’s Championship Moment
Will Howard picked up a silver ring fit for a giant, admiring a hunk of foam three feet across for the national title winners to adorn. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback stared at it, figuring out first what it was and then what it meant.
As far as symbols go, it is hard to get more glaringly obvious, but there was still a hefty bit of disbelief as he looked over the sides.
Here was a kid from tiny Downingtown, Pa.—by way of four years with the Kansas State Wildcats—standing on stage with confetti falling off his shoulder pads and the national championship trophy just a few feet away. Howard was still processing it all after playing the game of his life for a thrilling 34–23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
SI Commemorative Issue
Quinshon Judkins is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's special issue commemorating Ohio State's national championship victory.
Fans can purchase the commemorative issue here.
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State Running Back
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Wide Receiver
Buckeyes freshman Smith named to SI's All-CFP Team
Smith had a muted semifinal in the win over Texas, where he had just one catch for three yards. That performance, however, was an aberration. Here’s what he did in his other three outings:
- First round vs. Tennessee: six catches, 103 yards, two touchdowns
- Quarterfinal vs. Oregon: seven catches, 187 yards, two touchdowns
- National championship vs. Notre Dame: five catches, 88 yards, one touchdown, including the game-clinching 56-yard catch with two minutes left
He’s the best receiver in college football by a mile.
Sports Illustrated’s 2025 All–College Football Playoff Team
It should come as no surprise that Smith isn't the only Buckeye to make the list. See who else is on Sports Illustrated’s All-CFP team, as chosen by Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Mike McDaniel.