Looking Back: Ohio State Wins College Football Playoff National Title

Melissa Geisler

Ohio State's Ryan Day (center) joins Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel, Woody Hayes and Paul Brown in the select fraternity of national champion coaches at Ohio State.
Ohio State's Ryan Day (center) joins Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel, Woody Hayes and Paul Brown in the select fraternity of national champion coaches at Ohio State. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes claimed their first national title since 2014 after beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta.

While the Buckeyes and fans continue to celebrate, let's take a look back at Sports Illustrated's best images and coverage from Ohio State's ninth national title in program history (its second in the CFP era).

  1. Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach
  2. Will Howard, Ohio State Quarterback
  3. SI Commemorative Issue
  4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State Running Back
  5. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Wide Receiver
  6. Sports Illustrated’s 2025 All–College Football Playoff Team
  7. Buckeyes in Action
  8. Championship Celebration

Sports Illustrated's Ohio State Commemorative Issue.

Ryan Day head coach OSU in huddle.
Day huddles up the team before the start of the CFP championship game. / Bryce France/Sports Illustrated

Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach

Ohio State’s Four-Game Stampede to CFP National Championship Vanquishes All Doubt

At 12:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, after Ryan Day signed off from an on-field ESPN interview with Scott Van Pelt and finally headed toward the Mercedes-Benz Stadium locker room, it was time to ask the question. Time to ask the coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes about his profound act of celebration at the end of winning the national championship.

With the final seconds ticking down and victory secure against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Day set off at a half jog along the sideline. He pulled off his headset and yanked the equipment off his belt. He wound up and heaved the entire communication device—cathartically and perhaps defiantly—into the air like an Olympic hammer thrower. It flew over the Ohio State Buckeyes bench and toward the stands like he was releasing himself from shackles.

“Oh, that was nice,” Day says, with a laugh. “I wanted to smash it.”

Pat Forde

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Howard was named the CFP championship MVP. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Will Howard, Ohio State Quarterback

Will Howard Rises to Ohio State’s Championship Moment

Will Howard picked up a silver ring fit for a giant, admiring a hunk of foam three feet across for the national title winners to adorn. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback stared at it, figuring out first what it was and then what it meant. 

As far as symbols go, it is hard to get more glaringly obvious, but there was still a hefty bit of disbelief as he looked over the sides. 

Here was a kid from tiny Downingtown, Pa.—by way of four years with the Kansas State Wildcats—standing on stage with confetti falling off his shoulder pads and the national championship trophy just a few feet away. Howard was still processing it all after playing the game of his life for a thrilling 34–23 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Bryan Fischer

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Howard threw for 231 yards against Notre Dame. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Howard also threw for two touchdowns on an 81% completion rate with no turnovers. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Howard completed his first 13 passes against Notre Dame. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and running back Quinshon Judkins
Howard (18) also rushed for 57 yards. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quaterback Will Howard (18)
Howard transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State last year. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
Howard (18) looks on from the huddle early in the CFP championship game. / Bryce France/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State quaterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Howard (center) hands the ball off to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. / Bryce France/Sports Illustrated

SI Commemorative Issue

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated

Quinshon Judkins is featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's special issue commemorating Ohio State's national championship victory.

Fans can purchase the commemorative issue here.

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State Running Back

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins scores a touchdown
Judkins's first of two second-quarter touchdowns broke up the tied score and gave Ohio State a lead it would never relinquish. / Bryce France/Sports Illustrated
Quinshon Judkins #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Judkins rushed for two touchdowns with 100 yards on 11 carries. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Judkins also had a receiving touchdown with two catches and 21 yards. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Judkins (1) and teammate TreVeyon Henderson became the first Ohio State RB duo to each rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Judkins finished the season with 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Judkins is considered to be one of the top running backs if he enters the 2025 NFL draft. / Bryce France/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins
Judkins (1) transferred to Ohio State from Ole Miss last year. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Wide Receiver

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Smith scored the Buckeyes' first touchdown of the night in the second quarter on a catch that set a national record for his 15th receiving touchdown, the most ever by a true freshman and second-most in program history. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Buckeyes freshman Smith named to SI's All-CFP Team

Smith had a muted semifinal in the win over Texas, where he had just one catch for three yards. That performance, however, was an aberration. Here’s what he did in his other three outings:

  • First round vs. Tennessee: six catches, 103 yards, two touchdowns
  • Quarterfinal vs. Oregon: seven catches, 187 yards, two touchdowns
  • National championship vs. Notre Dame: five catches, 88 yards, one touchdown, including the game-clinching 56-yard catch with two minutes left

He’s the best receiver in college football by a mile.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Smith's clutch 56-yard reception on third down in the game's final minutes set up a field goal to clinch the national title. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated’s 2025 All–College Football Playoff Team

It should come as no surprise that Smith isn't the only Buckeye to make the list. See who else is on Sports Illustrated’s All-CFP team, as chosen by Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Mike McDaniel.

Buckeyes in Action

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka finished the game with six catches for 64 yards. He is projected to be Ohio State's highest pick taken in the NFL draft. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss
Wide receiver Brandon Inniss could slot in for Egbuka next season. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Linebacker Cody Simon #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
Linebacker Cody Simon (far left) had 38 total tackles in Ohio State’s four playoff games. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding
Jayden Fielding's 33-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining capped off Ohio State's 34-23 victory. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated

Championship Celebration

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Along with becoming a national champion, Egbuka's last catch of the game made him Ohio State's career leader with 202. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State coach Ryan Day celebrates win
Ohio State beat more top-five teams this season than any team in the history of college football. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr.
Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is one of many Ohio State seniors who wrapped up their college career with a trophy to raise. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer
Fellow senior and defensive end Jack Sawyer has reportedly expressed interest in going to either the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL draft. / Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated
Ohio State players celebrate
The Buckeyes became the first two-loss national champion in 18 years, finishing 14-2 on the season. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Melissa Geisler
MELISSA GEISLER

