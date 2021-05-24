Ohio Senator Proposes Name, Image And Likeness Legislation

Ohio becomes the latest state to propose legislation that would allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

During a press conference at the Covelli Center on Monday afternoon, Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani announced that he will introduce a bill that – if passed – will allow college athletes statewide to profit from their name, image and likeness effective July 1.

So far, 16 states have passed legislation regarding name, image and likeness, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Six of those laws – Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico – will go into effect in July, while the others will take effect within the next five years.

The NCAA Division I Council is also expected to vote on name, image and likeness legislation at its June 22-23 meeting in an effort to provide consistent opportunities for student-athletes across the country.

Antani was accompanied at the press conference by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who notably co-chaired a working group charged with developing rules on how schools could implement name, image and likeness.

-----

You may also like:

QB Quinn Ewers Named Ohio State's Top Commit By SI All-American

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Named To Jordan Brand Classic

Anonymous Coaches Believe Ohio State Is A Top-Tier Basketball Program

Several Ohio State Players On Mel Kiper's 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Broncos View Former Ohio State LB Baron Browning As Special Athlete

Ohio State, Oregon Schedule Home-And-Home Series For 2032-33

Ohio State Set To Hire Seton Hall Assistant Coach Tony Skinn

2021 Wyoming Wide Receiver Joop Mitchell Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Former Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai Excited To Remain In State With Browns

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook