QB Quinn Ewers Named Ohio State's Top Commit By SI All-American

With the nearly 15-month long dead period coming to an end on June 1, SI All-American has started to ramp up its national recruiting coverage.

In doing so, the network has identified the "most talented or intriguing commitment" for the 25 teams included in the final AP Poll of the 2020 season, and it should come as no surprise that Ohio State five-star quarterback pledge Quinn Ewers tops the list for the Buckeyes.

“The Buckeyes have one of the biggest classes to date, at 12 verbal commitments, and Ewers is the unquestioned perceptional leader of it from a positional and talent perspective,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “The Southlake (Texas) Carroll star, who was once committed to Texas, made the call for OSU in November and it immediately shined a national focus on the 2022 class because of the national profile the Texan already has behind his name.

“The arm is elite, the mullet is elite and he has the size, athleticism and competitiveness to compete right out of the gate no matter where he goes to college (no worries Buckeyes fans, he's solid to OSU). There is tangible excitement to see Ewers work against the nation's best at the Elite 11 Finals next month. It will also be the healthiest the future Buckeye has been in about a year as he recovers from core surgery.”

The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound Ewers is widely considered the top-rated quarterback in his class, as he threw for 2,442 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and three more scores to lead the Dragons to an appearance in the state championship game last season. It’s likely he’ll be at or near the top of the list when the SI99 is released this summer, as well.

Other quarterbacks to be named the top commitment for their respective schools include Ty Simpson (Alabama), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Bryce Archie (Coastal Carolina), Maalik Murphy (Texas), Garret Rangel (Oklahoma State) and Jacurri Brown (Miami, Fla.).

