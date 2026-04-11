Ohio State Basketball One Step Closer to Landing a Top Notre Dame Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are doing all they can to try to return to the NCAA Tournament under coach Jake Diebler.

Diebler's team was left searching for answers after a heartbreaking exit in the opening round in Greenville, South Carolina, opposite the TCU Horned Frogs, where Ohio State let a lead slip away late in a 66-64 defeat.

In order to prevent the equivalent from happening, the Buckeyes are turning their attention to the transfer portal and are potentially zeroing in on former Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson. Haralson, a former five-star recruit, has interest from the Buckeyes, North Carolina Tar Heels and Tennessee Volunteers as his three choices for next season.

Despite Notre Dame's on-court struggles and an abysmal 13-18 (4-14 ACC) record, Haralson was one of the team's few bright spots as he averaged 16.2 points per game in his first college basketball season.

Who is Ohio State basketball transfer portal target Jalen Haralson?

In high school, Haralson was sought out as one of the nation's best prospects. Before his eventual commitment to the Fighting Irish, the Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan State Spartans and Virginia Cavaliers were just a few schools the Indiana native visited (not including his in-state Hoosiers), according to 247 Sports.

Other major offers, too, included the Wisconsin Badgers, Kansas Jayhawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs throughout a recruitment process that lasted for over a year. Haralson pledged to Notre Dame in Sept. 2024 before enrolling last June.

Haralson's fit in Columbus could make sense long-term. Losing a presence like former guard Bruce Thornton is never easy. But as eras come and go, new ones are formed. In doing so, adding Haralson as a possible program builder could be what the Buckeyes need in the long term as Diebler keeps knocking on the door toward sustainable success.

We'll see if Diebler can land Haralson. If he can, there's a good chance the Buckeyes will keep climbing toward the upper echelon of the Big Ten. Adding Scottie Pippen's son, Justin Pippen, doesn't hurt either, as NBA legacies normally add a much-needed "wow factor" as the following season draws closer.

The jury is still out regarding whether the Buckeyes can remain in contention for the NCAA Tournament. But prolific scoring doesn't hurt either, as the Big Ten is largely built on winning key games in Jaunary and February when the chips are truly down and the games mean just a little bit more.

Now, it's up to Ohio State to deliver.