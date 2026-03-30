Devin Royal’s Future With Ohio State in Question As Transfer Portal Reports Emerge

Multiple reports have surfaced that Ohio State forward Devin Royal is expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens in April, though he has not publicly confirmed that decision.

Royal has just one season of eligibility remaining, making this a pivotal offseason.

For players in that position, the portal often becomes an opportunity to evaluate fit, role, and development ahead of their final shot at college ball.

The decision may not come easily.

A central Ohio native from Pickerington, Royal has deep ties to the area and the program. He has remained connected to the community during his time at Ohio State, making the possibility of moving on a more personal one.

However, Royal is at least expected to explore his options when the portal is set to open on April 7th.

Royal, a former four-star prospect, has been a steady presence in the rotation. He started 32 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. His role evolved over time, including a move to the wing as Ohio State looked to add size across the lineup.

Ohio State’s roster outlook also adds some interesting context to the situation. The Buckeyes are set to welcome five-star recruit Anthony Thompson, one of the top incoming players in the country, as they continue to reshape the lineup heading into next season.

Former Ohio State standout and NBA veteran Evan Turner also appeared to react the rumors on social media, posting, “I don’t want anyone else wearing #21.”

Turner did not mention Royal directly, but the timing of the message added another layer to the reaction surrounding the situation.

What Royal said after the loss to TCU

In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State’s 66-64 loss to TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Royal did little to clarify what comes next.

“I’m just focused on today, for real…I’m just blessed to be here...with these guys, my brothers,” he added.

If there was an opportunity to speak about next season or building on this group, it never surfaced. Instead, Royal consistently emphasized individual growth and daily improvement.

“I feel like once you become better individually, the team just builds up every time,” he said. “We just gotta lock in with each other and keep working...Take stuff from this game to get better on and tomorrow move on to the next day and get better individually. Each one of us get better individually.”

His next step now becomes one of the more important decisions of his college career.