Ohio State Buckeye's Five-Star WR Jamier Brown Exposes Shocking Recruitment Tactics

Ohio State Buckeyes Five Star recruit wide receiver Jamier Brown out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury, Ohio.

Earlier this year he announced that he will be transferring to Big Walnut High School to play his senior year. After coming off a junior where he snagged 73 passes for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, according to Dispatch.com.

Speaking of Brown, he was recent interview by Endzone Exposure on Instagram, and during that appearance he shared some disturbing news on some schools’ recruitment tactics involving name, image, and likeness (NIL) offers from prospective colleges.

"A couple schools have offered a couple females out for me to commit to that school," Brown said.

Brown has not been the only one to make this claim either. Defensive back Ace Alson, who is a four star recruit that Notre Dame is currently looking to land.

"Every week they have like girls calling me and Facetiming me, stuff like that," said Alston.

Last October, Brown was a key figure in a lawsuit against the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), focusing on whether high school athletes could benefit from name, image, and likeness (NIL) money. Brown’s mother filed on his behalf stating that he was prevented from cashing in on a $100,000 pay day due to OHSAA restrictions.

“You should be able to have what you deserve,” Jamier told Cleveland.com. “A lot of kids, like I said before, put their all in whatever sport they do, and they just don’t get nothing for it. NIL doesn’t just come with sports. You can learn about businesses, stocks, all of that.”

However, but recent push back by lawmakers would overturn that decision.

According to Cleveland.com, the house bill 661, which was introduced by republican politicians believe that high school student should not be able to benefit from NIL money. They argue that it would be harmful towards their wellbeing moving forward.

Furthermore, they noted that despite not being able to make money from NIL, does not keep them from earning money through other avenues.

“People are complaining about it, but there’s kids younger than me getting paid from YouTube and all types of stuff like that,” Brown explained. “It’s kind of the same thing, because YouTube is their job. They go to school, yes, but they still have a job -- YouTube. They make videos. I still go to school, but also, I work hard to keep the deals that I have.”

However, Brown countered by stating it’s not just about the money, it also would allow him to learn values such as learning how to save money and investing to secure his long-term future towards generational wealth.

“It’s not just about the money, it’s about how to make the money, how to save it, how to make it bigger, whatever,” Brown said. “A lot of kids, they can use that to save for stuff they can use for long-term...Yeah, probably some kids are probably just wanting for the money, but if so, I don’t really see too big of a problem for it because obviously they work hard for it.”