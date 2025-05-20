Ohio State Buckeyes 2027 Commit Receives Major Update on Tuesday
Jamier Brown, the dynamic wide receiver from Wayne High School in Ohio, continues to make waves as one of most hyped prospects of the 2027 recruiting class. The Ohio State commit now ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect in On3's latest "On300" rankings for 2027.
Brown is now the No. 1 wide receiver in his class, and the top Buckeye commit in the 2027 cycle:
Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 170 pounds, Brown brings elite speed from the track to the football field, as he continues to develop his route-running skills and reliable hands. In a short time, Brown has become not just one of the top sprinters, but also one of the top wide receivers in the state of Ohio.
On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power commented on the recruit, stating, "This is a guy who won nationals in the 60M as a freshman, so he can obviously really run and we’ve seen him blossom into more of a full-fledged receiver over the past year." Referencing Brown's recent 1,000-yard, 15-touchdown season, Power added, "He has really added to the technical side of his game. He has improved his ball skills and is really developing as a route runner."
Brown committed to Ohio State in November 2024, becoming the cornerstone of the Buckeyes’ 2027 recruiting class.