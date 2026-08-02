Which Ohio State Players Are Living up to Their NIL Expectations?

Ohio State, like many of the top schools in college football, benefits from having a big-name image and likeness budget.

Usually, the Buckeyes can land the top players in the country with their NIL resources, and here are a few players who are living up to their NIL expectations.

Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State's wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has consistently exceeded expectations since he arrived on campus as a true freshman in the 2024 season. According to The NIL Standard, Smith's estimated NIL value is $5 million.

One could argue that Ohio State is paying Smith far below his actual worth. Coming off two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, Smith tallied 1,243 receiving yards, 87 catches, and 12 touchdowns last season, securing sixth place in the Heisman Trophy voting.

If Ohio State didn't have Smith during the 2024 season, then there is a good chance it never would have won the championship. Looking at stats is one thing, but one also has to look at what Smith does when he isn't getting the ball.

Smith's presence on the field impacts every play. Defenses often have to assign two or even three players to cover him, which opens up opportunities for other players to make an impact. Texas did a solid job of containing Smith in its last two meetings over the past two seasons. Still, the downside was that it allowed other receivers, like Carnell Tate, to step up and make plays, ultimately helping Ohio State secure victories in both games.

When next April rolls around, Smith will likely be the first non-quarterback to hear his name called during the 2027 NFL Draft.

Julian Sayin

Sayin is entering his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, and his NIL deal is expected to be around $2.4 million. Many Buckeye fans might still have a sour taste in their mouths from watching Sayin in the last two games of the last season against Indiana and Miami, but he performed well for 95% of the season.

The 21-year-old quarterback threw for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season, finishing with an impressive 77% completion rate. He also secured fourth place in the Heisman voting.

Sayin does have to be better in big games this season, and he is going to get a chance since the Buckeyes will play Texas, Oregon, USC, Michigan and Indiana, all of whom could be top-15 teams in college football this season.