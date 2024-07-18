Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 Season Has 'Beat Michigan Or Bust' Mentality
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into the 2024 college football season with sky-high expectations. Anything short of a National Championship would be a major disappointment.
That being said, there is also one other massive goal that Ohio State is targeting.
Over their last three matchups with the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes have gone winless. In 2024, one of their main goals is getting back on top in the bitter rivalry.
Rival coaches in the Big Ten believe that Michigan offers Ohio State the biggest challenge and view the 2024 seaosn as a "beat Michigan or bust" scenario.
“It’s not national title or bust, but it’s certainly beat Michigan or bust, and the expectation is always to win the league," one anonymous coach stated.
Another also believes that beating the Wolverines is the main focus that the Buckeyes should have, along with taking care of business in their other matchups.
"Nothing really matters until they can get Michigan off their backs in November. The standards here are higher than anywhere else this season.”
Looking at the roster, Ohio State should be able to reach the College Football Playoff. They have elite talent in nearly ever position group. If the team plays up to its full potential, they should win a National Championship.
Day has done an amazing job of recruiting talent, but now he needs to prove that he can beat Michigan. If he can't do that, there will be some heat starting to rise in his seat.
It has been awhile since the Buckeyes had the kind of talent that they have now. They have been loaded in recent years, but the 2024 roster is arguably the best they've had in a long time.
The stage has been set for what should be a very good season for Ohio State. Now, they simply need to take care of business on the field and live up to the hype.