Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 X-Factor Suggested in Surprising Player
Coming off the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, expectations are high for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They have a strong roster of returning players and brought in a typically strong recruiting class, but this team isn't without its question marks. This was reflected in ESPN's Football Power Index rankings, which have OSU just fourth in its latest iteration, with a score of 23.8, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide (24.2), Georgia Bulldogs (26.6), and Texas Longhorns (28.5).
Some doubt is to be expected when Ohio State just sent off arguably the strongest NFL draft class in football history. With 14 total draftees, they were just one shy of matching Georgia's record 15 players taken in 2022. They heard four Buckeyes' names called in the first round — Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Tyleik Williams, and Josh Simmons — the most of any school in 2025. They also bid farewell to running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, as well as starting quarterback Will Howard.
Even though they're returning elite weapons like Jeremiah Smith, adding exciting freshmen like Quincy Porter, and bringing on high-level transfers like Max Klare, there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Buckeyes' offense for next season. They'll need some unexpected x-factors to show up, make life easy on whoever's named the new QB1, and help replicate the success Ohio State found last year with so many key pieces now gone.
A large part of their title run in 2024 was the strength of their run game. They'll be looking to replace Judkins and Henderson's production via a committee approach, but the bulk of that responsibility will go to sophomore James Peoples. The Sporting News' Jacob Roach believes that he'll have to be the x-factor for the Buckeyes for that reason:
"The passing game will garner so much attention because of the talent. As long as the quarterback play can maximize that talent, Peoples will have plenty of chances to do serious damage with his home run-hitting ability... He’s also so explosive in and out of his cuts, and he can be a big part of the passing attack with his ability to create separation as a route runner and pick up extra yardage in the open field."
Between the high expectations for OSU and the departures of Judkins and Henderson, James Peoples has his work cut out to meet the lofty goals placed upon him. He has more than enough talent to answer the call, though. With just 49 total carries in his freshman year, he should be itching to prove himself as the next great Buckeyes running back.