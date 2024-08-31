Ohio State Buckeyes 4-Star Receiver Target Set To Choose School Tonight
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to open up their 2024 college football season today, but there is also another event to take notice of that will happen today as well.
As shared by Bucknuts on X, four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell will announce his commitment decision tonight a 7:30 p.m. PT.
Bell is scheduled to pick between Ohio State and the USC Trojans.
Bell, a four-star wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, hails from Mission Viejo in California. He is ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the class and No. 179 overall recruit in the nation.
Ryan Day has always had a ton of talent at wide receiver. Adding Bell would give the Buckeyes yet another major talent who could develop into a star at the college level.
Last week, Bell talked to On3 about his upcoming decision and seemed confident about what he was going to do.
“My mind is made up. The main things for me throughout my whole recruitment stayed the same. They were development, a place I know I can be happy at every day and the place that I feel can help get me to where I want to be. That is what my decision came down to.”
Most predictions have had Ohio State ending up landing Bell. They are certainly a school known for churning out wide receiver talent to the NFL. USC has had their fair share of wide receiver success as well.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes and fans will know later tonight whether or not Bell will be coming to Ohio State or choosing to pass up on the opportunity.