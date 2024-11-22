Ohio State AD Ross Bjork Addresses The Changing Landscape of The NCAA
As the landscape of collegiate sports continues to change, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain active throughout the process.
Earlier this year, the NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement in the House vs NCAA lawsuit began the domino effect of schools sharing revenue with players as soon as the 2025-26 school year. Recently, the settlement received preliminary approval, with a final decision set for 2025.
Ohio State Athletic Director Ross Bjork discussed the plan moving forward in a letter issued on Thursday.
"Ohio State University will be permitted to directly compensate student-- Ross Bjork
athletes through NIL licensing agreements, anticipated to be $20.5 million in 2025-26. This new allocation of our department’s resources will increase annually by at least 4%. Previously, student-athletes could only receive scholarships and be compensated for NIL
agreements supported by external entities."
The letter also states that "All Division I athletes who participated in collegiate sports between 2016 and 2024 are eligible for backpay for NIL earnings."
Along with the changes for NIL, the NCAA will set "roster caps", will set a limit on the number of athletes eligible for each team. This will force programs to fund as many scholarships as there are roster spots. Bjork addresses this issue in his letter, claiming the school will remain committed to maintaining 36 intercollegiate sports and athletic scholarships for the programs.
"With support from President Carter, and our Board of Trustees, we are committed to maintaining 36 intercollegiate sports and athletic scholarships for all 36 programs, while also fully funding the $20.5 million dollars of direct payments to student-athletes."- Ross Bjork
Bjork follows up with the addition of 91 new scholarships across both women’s and men’s sports for the Buckeyes.
"After a thorough review of factors such as Title IX compliance, national and conference sport sponsorship trends, our history of competitive success, and a sound fiscal plan, we are excited to announce the addition of 91 new scholarships across both women’s and men’s sports."- Ross Bjork
On top of the NIL support, the Buckeyes have the Circle of Care, a program dedicated to helping student-athletes on and off the field. These effort aligns with Ohio State President Walter Carter Jr's new strategic plan "Education for Citizenship 2035", as the athletic programs are one of the many focal points of the new plan.
“Philanthropy will remain crucial to providing the resources necessary to strengthening and advancing our Circle of Care for all our student-athletes, ensuring that we preserve and enhance the proud legacy of Ohio State athletics.”- Ross Bjork via press release