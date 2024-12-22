Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer QB Could Land with Budding Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen two of their quarterbacks enter the NCAA transfer portal already. Both Devin Brown and Air Noland are on their way out of Columbus.
Noland, in particular, is going to be a very intriguing target for quite a few big schools. He has yet to play a game at the college level, but his pure talent will land him somewhere sizable.
Quite a few teams have come up and been mentioned as potential transfer destinations. One of those schools happens to be a budding Big Ten rival.
Brendan Howe of BVM Sports has suggested that the Indiana Hoosiers could be a potential destination for Noland. They will need a quarterback to replace Kurtis Rourke and Noland would have a legitimate chance of heading to Indiana and winning the starting job.
"They won double-digit games in a season for the first time in their history. They’re also headed to the College Football Playoff. With coach Curt Cignetti sure to stick around, Indiana is on track to compete for Big Ten crowns for seasons to come. Adding an Ohio State transfer would show that Bloomington is a desirable destination in and of itself."
Obviously, since Howe made this suggestion, the Hoosiers ended up losing their first round College Football Playoff matchup against Notre Dame. However, the future is very bright under head coach Curt Cignetti.
When Noland originally committed to Ohio State in the 2024 recruiting class, he was a four-star quarterback and ranked No. 5 among all quarterbacks in the class, according to On3 Sports. He was also ranked No. 59 in the nation overall and No. 9 in the state of Georgia.
Indiana may not end up landing Noland or even end up being in the running for him. But, it's an intriguing fit nonetheless and one to consider.
It will be very interesting to see what teams end up showing interest in Noland. So far, he has reported interest from South Carolina. That is the only team to come up to this point in time.
Seeing Noland leave town is a tough pill to swallow. When he committed, he seemed to have a legitimate chance to end up starting for the Buckeyes at some point in time.
Now, he is looking for a new program to play for and could very well end up in the Big Ten. Hopefully, he doesn't join Indiana, but if he does, the hope is that he finds success except for when he plays Ohio State.