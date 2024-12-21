Ohio State Buckeyes QB Transfer Set to Visit SEC School
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had two quarterbacks enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of their College Football Playoff matchup tonight against the Tennessee Volunteers.
One of them is Air Noland, who many thought could end up being a stater for Ohio State in the near future.
Instead, the Buckeyes have Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair both blocking his path to becoming a starter. That led to him deciding to test the waters of the transfer portal.
Noland is set to make an official visit today with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.
Right off the bat after Noland enterred the transfer portal, he became an intriguing target for any team looking for a future starting quarterback. The Gamecocks don't exactly fit that description.
LaNorris Sellers, the team's starting quarterback during the 2024 season, is just a redshirt freshman. Noland would be heading into a situation where he would have to battle it out with another electrifying playmaker for the starting job.
Perhaps he thinks that he could win that competition. However, South Carolina fans are very high on Sellers.
Noland has not taken a snap during his career. Sellers, on the other hand, is coming off of a season where he completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,274 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 655 yards and seven more touchdowns.
This doesn't look like a surefire thing for Noland to get playing time anytime soon. However, it is just his first visit.
There are likely other schools trying to bring Noland in for a visit.
When he originally committed to Ohio State, Noland was the No. 7 ranked quarterback in his class. He was also ranked No. 61 overall in the nation and No. 9 in the state of Georgia.
It will be interesting to see where Noland ends up landing. He has elite potential. The Gamecocks could end up getting him, but they do not offer him a clear shot to be a starter in the next year or two.