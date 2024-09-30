Ohio State Buckeyes Announce Information For Matchup Against Oregon
Ohio State has officially announced information in regards to the team's contest against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct 12.
The battle between the two highest-ranked teams in the Big 10 conference is set for 7:30 P.M. EST and can be watched on NBC Sports.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad will make the trip up to Eugene, Or. next week in what is considered to be the Buckeyes' first true test of the 2024 season. OSU stands as the No. 3 team in Week 6 of the College Football AP Polls, while the Ducks are three spots behind the Buckeyes at No. 6.
The highly-anticipated matchup will be both teams' first games this season against a top 25 opponent. Oregon was able to pull out a close victory over Boise State earlier in the season, which led to the Broncos finding themselves in the top 25 the following week.
There has been tension between the two programs recently after the last face off in 2021. Buckeye fans remember the heartbreaking 35-28 lose at home to Oregon. Former OSU quarterback and now NFL standout CJ Stroud threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns, but ultimately fell short of the victory. With Oregon now joining the Big 10 conference, fans are seeking the long-awaited redemption.
Both teams will have to handle business this week, as the Buckeyes will host the Iowa Hawkeyes while Oregon takes on Michigan State at home. Ohio State cruised past the Spartans in Week 5, 38-7.