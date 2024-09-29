Ohio State Buckeyes See No Movement In Week 6 Of College Football AP Poll
After a huge victory against Michigan State on Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the No. 3 team in week 6 of the College Football AP Top 25 Poll.
While many believed that Ohio State could make the jump to the No. 2 spot with a Georgia Bulldogs loss, Alabama leaped over the Buckeyes and Texas for the No. 1 spot in the polls. This led to the Bulldogs falling all the way to No. 5, while head coach Ryan Day sits behind the Longhorns.
Looking at the rest of the Big 10 conference, Oregon benefited from Ole Miss' loss, jumping up to the No. 6 spot. The Ducks took down UCLA 34-14 and are set to face off with the Buckeyes on Oct 12. The primetime matchup will have major implications to the AP Polls moving forward, as the Buckeyes have yet to face a top 25 team this season.
Penn State also climbed two spots to No. 7 after defeated Illinois 21-7.
Despite the close call against Minnesota, the Michigan Wolverines find themselves back in the top 10 with USC trailing right behind them at the No. 11 spot following the Trojans victory over Wisconsin. Indiana and Illinois round out the rest of the Big 10 teams at No. 23 and No. 24. The Hoosiers have been impressive so far this season, going 5-0 so far this season.
Ohio State will take on Iowa next week in Columbus at 3:30. The Hawkeyes are coming off a bye after the team's victory over Minnesota in week 4, 31-14.