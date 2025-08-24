How Ohio State Buckeyes Backup Took Losing Quarterback Competition
The Ohio State Buckeyes named Julian Sayin their starting quarterback ahead of their Week 1 battle with the Texas Longhorns.
Sayin was always the assumed starter, although, like last year, head coach Ryan Day ensured the media there was a true competition. This season, it seemed far more competitive than it was a year ago when Kansas State transfer Will Howard was clearly the top option for the Buckeyes.
The battle between Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz was real. The latter was named an "Iron Buckeye," publicly displaying his hard work throughout the offseason. However, Kienholz wasn't able to win the job, and to those who followed the team throughout the training camp, that wasn't overly surprising.
Day broke down how he took the news, and it seems like the former four-star quarterback is preparing to stay ready and get in some games this season.
"He was great in the meeting that we talked about. He knows in his heart he's going to play this year. And so he's going to prepare to play in the first game, and we know it's a long season. He's a competitor. I'm sure he wants to play in the first game, but I wouldn't say he's discouraged. I thought he had a good practice out here today. He had good energy. The team knows that we're going to need him, and he knows. Again, I thought that was excellent leadership on his end, and it's a long season," Day said via Bucknuts' Patrick Murphy.
When Billy Fessler got to speak on the Buckeyes backup, he mentioned his work in the weight room, but he also interestingly mentioned his leadership as something that has grown over last year.
The Buckeyes are in good hands moving forward. Former five-star Sayin should be able to captain this team well, and if anything happens to him, Kienholz will be ready.
Kienholz, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound quarterback, was originally the top prospect from South Dakota in the Class of 2023, committing to Ohio State in December 2022. He was the No. 11 quarterback in the class and ranked as the No. 138 recruit overall.