WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes' Caleb Downs Scores Electrifying Punt Return TD
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been locked into a tough fight against the Indiana Hoosiers today. However, the second half has started with a bang for Ohio State.
After getting a big-time stop against the Indiana offense, Caleb Downs went deep to receive the punt. What happened next was the first time that it has happened in 10 years.
Downs allowed the punt to bounce to him, picked it up, and proceeded to run 79 yards for a touchdown.
His punt return touchdown extended the Buckeyes' lead over the Hoosiers to 21-7. Ohio State is starting to find their rhythm and have looked to be the superior team since midway through the second quarter.
Take a look at the punt return touchdown by Downs for yourself:
Obviously, this game is far from being over. There are still over 12 minutes left in the third quarter and Indiana is a very dangerous football team on both sides of the football.
Thankfully, Ohio State appears to be prepared for what the Hoosiers can do.
So far, the Buckeyes' defense has been able to limit the running game and put pressure on Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. They have come in with a great game plan to keep the Hoosiers' offense in check.
Offensively, Ohio State needs to be sharper. They have had some solid moments, but two of their touchdowns have come from special teams plays.
If the Buckeyes can get their offense rolling and the defense keeps playing the way it has so far today, they should be in great shape to end up defeating Indiana.
All of that being said, Ohio State still has a lot of work to do. Hopefully, they'll be able to get the job done, keep up the pressure on both sides of the ball, and pull off a win to put themselves in a great position to go to the Big Ten Championship and punch a ticket into the College Football Playoff.